Kathy Rain 2: Soothsayer Launches May 20 for PC - News

/ 150 Views

by, posted 44 minutes ago

Publisher Raw Fury and developer Clifftop Games announced the point-and-click adventure game, Kathy Rain 2: Soothsayer, will launch for PC via Steam on May 20.

View the release date announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Your favorite smart-mouthed, kick-ass detective is back, and she’s in for a wild ride!

In this point-and-click urban thriller, down-and-out private eye Kathy Rain will embark on her most dangerous case yet—the pursuit of the notorious serial killer known as the Soothsayer. Find clues, gather evidence, connect the dots, and confront the murderer before the hunter becomes the hunted…

Story

When this story begins, things are looking dire for private eye Kathy Rain. It’s the year 1998, and she is utterly broke: The Katmobile is running on fumes, the fridge is nearly empty, and an eviction is looming close.

However, opportunity arrives when a big cash reward is announced for solving the “Soothsayer” case—a string of serial murders with a death grip on the metropolitan city of Kassidy.

With great reward comes great risk—will this be the case that defines Kathy’s career, or will she become the next victim of the Soothsayer?

Point-and-Click Urban Thriller

Take on the second case with Kathy Rain in an all-new adventure that is as hard-hitting as emotional. Fit for newcomers and fans of the series alike!

Improved Graphics

See Kathy Rain as never before with a higher resolution pixel art style that compliments Kathy’s gritty world, alongside modern features such as dynamic lighting and surface reflections.

Stunning Cinematic Sequences

Watch the story unfold with beautiful hand-drawn cutscenes and character portraits.

Bigger Than Ever

Play through the longest Clifftop title yet with a deep narrative that spans many diverse locations and a wide range of characters.

Familiar Voices

Arielle Siegel returns as Kathy Rain, alongside other familiar voices in supportive roles!

Make a Note

Log interesting findings in Kathy’s notebook and refer to them in your investigation. Connect narrative threads for surprising and satisfying outcomes.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

More Articles