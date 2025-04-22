Deckbuilder RPG Knock on the Coffin Lid Launches for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S in May - News

posted 4 hours ago

Developer Redboon announced the deckbuilder RPG, Knock on the Coffin Lid, will launch for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in May.

The console version will include the base game, the Nightmares of Millenis DLC, and contain over 100 hours of content for $34.99.

The game is currently available for PC via Steam.

View the console announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Knock on the Coffin Lid beckons players down a path shrouded in mystery, where the empty throne of the Northern Gate awaits its rightful ruler. As players investigate their own untimely demise, the fate of the land of Midian trembles in their hands. Each decision made will weave the threads of destiny, shaping the fates of goblins, orcs, and elves in both wondrous and perilous ways.

Craft your deck to summon allies, cast powerful spells, and fortify your defenses on a shifting battlefield. As the terrain and the tides of battle change, tacticians must adapt to overcome these ever-evolving challenges. Along the journey, uncover over 200 unique items, from enchanted weapons to ancient armor, each bestowing mighty abilities and strengthening your prowess with both active powers and passive blessings.

The upcoming console release of Knock on the Coffin Lid: Complete Edition will include the latest expansion, Nightmares of Millenis, which nearly doubles the gameplay experience. This new chapter brings players into uncharted realms, where new dangers and ancient secrets lie. Shape your destiny with new storylines, revisit past choices, and confront fresh, formidable foes lurking in the shadows. Harness the power of Tarot cards to twist the course of battle, adding an extra layer of strategy to every encounter.

