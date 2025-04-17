World of Goo 2 Headed to PS5 on April 25 - News

2DBOY and Tomorrow Corporation announced the physics puzzle game, World of Goo 2, will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam on April 25.

The game first released for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Epic Games Store in August 2024.

View the PS5 release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Build bridges, grow towers, terraform terrain, and fuel flying machines in the stunning follow-up to the multi-award winning World of Goo.

Discover realistic flowing, splashing, viscous liquid. Route the flow of liquid like a river, convert it into Goo Balls, extinguish fires, and solve puzzles.

What Strange New Creatures!

Discover new species of Goo: Jelly Goo, Liquid Launchers, Growing Goo, Shrinking Goo, Explosive Goo, and more. All with mysterious new properties.

It Sounds Like…

World of Goo 2 has dozens of new musical tracks in a beautiful and haunting new soundtrack.

Welcome to…

A thrilling new story to explore over the course of 5 new chapters, bursting with over 60 new levels, each featuring additional challenges.

You Are Not Alone…

A powerful company has re-branded as an environmentally friendly, sustainable, green, clean, Goo processing non-profit.Help them collect as much Goo as possible. But what do they really want? Explore a new story spanning hundreds of thousands of years and watch the world change.

Let’s See What Happens This Time

Be careful! The world is beautiful, but it is dangerous. Guide as many Goo Balls into the exit pipe of each area as you can. …but what’s on the other end of the pipe?

