Respawn and Bit Reactor Announce Single-Player Turn-Based Tactics Game Star Wars Zero Company - News

Publisher Electronic Arts and developers Bit Reactor and Respawn Entertainment have announced single-player turn-based tactics game, Star Wars Zero Company.

The full reveal will take place on April 19 during Star Wars Celebration Japan from 16:30 to 17:30 JST. The panel is called "Bit Reactor Developer Panel featuring Respawn Entertainment and Lucasfilm Games."

Visit the official website here.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

