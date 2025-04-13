Action Pixel RPG HYKE: Northern Light(s) Launches This Summer for PS5, Switch, and PC - News

/ 307 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Publishers Akatsuki Games and Aniplex, and developer Blast Edge Games announced the 2D top-down action pixel RPG, HYKE:Northern Light(s), will launch for the PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam this Summer.

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Story

A girl goes on a journey.

Following in her mother's footsteps who ruined the world...

A world devastated by the war between humans and witches.

Hyke, a young, white-haired girl, travels across the world, searching for her long-lost mother.

Eventually, she enters an unexplored land called the "Forbidden Areas."

Hyke's destiny is set in motion when she encounters the "Meteos," witches who guard the Forbidden Areas...

About the Game

Witches, camping, and an adventure across the world!

Embark on a thrilling 2D top-down action pixel RPG with Hyke, a witch who loves camping, as you explore dangerous forbidden zones filled with magic.

When you're resting from your journey, enjoy the warmth of campfires, listen to soothing music, and relax before setting out on more daring adventures with your companions.

Key Features:

Pixel art with stunning details: Beautiful, vibrant 2D-pixel graphics that bring the world to life.

Charming witches: Let these cute, powerful, and unique witches lead you through an exciting adventure.

Diverse gameplay: Play as seven distinct characters, each offering a unique experience and allowing various strategies to conquer different stages.

Relaxing camp life: Take breaks at camp to rest, sort through your favorite gear, and personalize your campsite!

Cooking buffs: Prepare meals at camp to gain buffs for the next stage.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

More Articles