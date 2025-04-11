Zenless Zone Zero Launches in June for Xbox Series X|S - News

miHoYo announced Zenless Zone Zero will launch for the Xbox Series X|S in June alongside the 2.0 update.

"We're about to embark on this brand-new chapter as Zenless Zone Zero version 2.0 officially launches on Xbox platforms this June," said producer Zhenyu. "At the same time, we’ve also created many exciting rewards and content for our players in version 2.0. You can add it to your wishlist right now!"

Zenless Zone Zero is available now for the PlayStation 5, PC, iOS, and Android.

