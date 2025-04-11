Toys for Bob Says It Wants to Work on a New Banjo-Kazooie - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 245 Views
Toys For Bob studio head Paul Yan in an interview with YouTube content creator Canadian Guy Eh said he wants to work on a new entry in the Banjo-Kazooie series.
"There's so many, and that's one of the exciting possibilities of being independent," said Yan when asked what IPs he would want the studio to work on.
"One company we'd like to work with is one we're already working with - Team Xbox. They've been a great partner, and they also have a very interesting roster of characters that Toys for Bob could have a lot of fun with. The honey bear is the first one that comes to mind. I think we all can agree Banjo’s been hibernating long enough, right?"
The Nintendo 64 games Banjo-Kazooie and Banjo-Tooie are available on the Nintendo 64 app on the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.
The fact this wasn't green lit the second MS originally acquired Activision. Now they're independent I'm still very keen on it. I'd actually trust them on a sequel more than Rare. But We can start with a simple Remake first :)
A new Banjo-Kazooie entry sounds like a bigger challenge than anything Toys For Bob have done with a 3D platformer before, and I respect their work. Huge undertaking.
Will be interesting to see what Playtonic do with Yooka-Replaylee after their first attempt at that kind of game with Yooka-Laylee narrowly missed the mark.
They are currently working on a game for Act/Xbox like Spyro or Crash. Being independent is for the best. Xbox can still partner with them like they are now.
im in! 1 and 2 remaster followed with a new game
Another remaster building on the xbox remaster?
yes, 1 and 2 combined remaster
What would you like to see?
They already did a pretty good job with the current Xbox versions.