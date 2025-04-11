Toys for Bob Says It Wants to Work on a New Banjo-Kazooie - News

Toys For Bob studio head Paul Yan in an interview with YouTube content creator Canadian Guy Eh said he wants to work on a new entry in the Banjo-Kazooie series.

"There's so many, and that's one of the exciting possibilities of being independent," said Yan when asked what IPs he would want the studio to work on.

"One company we'd like to work with is one we're already working with - Team Xbox. They've been a great partner, and they also have a very interesting roster of characters that Toys for Bob could have a lot of fun with. The honey bear is the first one that comes to mind. I think we all can agree Banjo’s been hibernating long enough, right?"

The Nintendo 64 games Banjo-Kazooie and Banjo-Tooie are available on the Nintendo 64 app on the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack.

