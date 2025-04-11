Mafia: The Old Country Release Date Appeared Online - News

The release date for Mafia: The Old Country has appeared online in a post on Steam before it was deleted shortly afterwards.

Mafia: The Old Country is set to launch on August 8 for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. The post (via Insider Gaming) is still available, however, the mention of the release date removed.

Before the release date was posted the game had a 2025 release window.

Mafia: The Old Country introduces the brutal criminal underworld of 1900s Sicily. Marking the start of a new crime saga for the acclaimed Mafia franchise, Mafia: The Old Country is an all-new story set in the Mafia universe, harkening back to the roots of organized crime with a compelling new cast of characters.

As a linear, narrative-driven game, Mafia: The Old Country is a focused package perfect for fans looking to engross themselves in an unfamiliar world of danger and intrigue. The graphically stunning cinematic experience features a story grounded in the brutal world of organized crime that authentically immerses players with dangerous combat systems featuring high-stakes, grounded stealth and gunplay mechanics.

Mafia: The Old Country introduces a new, original protagonist for players to embody. Enzo’s story unfolds in a time when skill with a stiletto blade was a deadly asset, a lupara sawed-off shotgun was a go-to firearm, murderous vendettas raged for decades, and mafiosi patrolled their protection rackets on foot, horseback, or behind the wheel of turn-of-the-century motorcars.

Through grit and determination, Enzo has survived a childhood of indentured labor in Sicily’s hellish sulfur mines. Now, through a twist of fate, he has the opportunity to join Don Torrisi’s crime family, and will do whatever it takes to carve out a better life for himself. By swearing an oath, Enzo has committed himself to the Torrisi family’s code of honor, with all the power and hardship it entails. He must never forget this simple truth: Family Takes Sacrifice.

