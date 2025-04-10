Action Platformer Duskfade Launches in 2026 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

/ 86 Views

by, posted 26 minutes ago

Publisher Fireshine Games and developer Weird Beluga Studio announced the 3D action platformer, Duskfade, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam in 2026.

"Duskfade is a gorgeous action-platformer that recalls the classic gameplay of some of our all-time favorite 3D platforming games," said Fireshine Games chief marketing officer Sarah Hoeksma.

"The game’s developer—Weird Beluga—is an immensely talented team, with a wealth of enthusiasm for platformers and an eye for crafting incredible, gorgeous worlds to explore. Were so excited for fans of 3D platformers to discover the wondrous world of Duskfade next year."

View the gameplay trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Shatter the shackles of time as you jump, swing, and slash through a fantastic world in this love letter to classic 3D action platformers. Zirian, accompanied by his mechanical Cuckoo, must save his sister from a mysterious Clock Tower that has plunged the land into eternal night.

Master a seamless blend of dynamic platforming and fast-paced combat. Jump, dash, grapple, and glide your way through thrilling challenges that rekindle the magic of classic action platformer favorites.

Help Zirian save his sister from the claws of Despair by restoring the fabric of time and uncovering the secrets of the Master Clockmakers.

A Spectacular Clockpunk World

Explore stunning realms shaped by the Master Clockmakers, each filled with mystery, magic, breathtaking vistas, and endearing characters. Navigate ethereal forests, underwater realms, sunlit dunes and cloudy heights – the world of Duskfade is alive and teems with secrets for you to uncover.

Action Platformer Perfection

Master a seamless blend of dynamic platforming and fast-paced combat. Jump, dash, grapple, and glide your way through thrilling challenges that rekindle the magic of classic action platformer favourites.

A Tale as Old as Time

Experience a powerful coming-of-age journey filled with heart, loss, and the courage to face the unknown. Join a cast of charming characters to face down long forgotten foes, each embodying an emotional hurdle.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

More Articles