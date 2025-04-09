PlayStation Plus Game Catalog and Classics for April 2025 Announced - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment on the PlayStation Blog has revealed the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog games for April 2025.

The PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium Game Catalog and Classics will be available from Tuesday, April 15.

The PlayStation Plus monthly games are RoboCop: Rogue City for the PS5, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre for the PS5 and PS4, and Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth – Hacker’s Memory for the PS4.

Check out the latest information below:

PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium | Game Catalog

Hogwarts Legacy | PS4, PS5

Hogwarts Legacy is an immersive, open-world action RPG set in the world first introduced in the Harry Potter books. Embark on a journey through familiar and new locations as you explore and discover magical beasts, customize your character and craft potions, master spell casting, upgrade talents and become the wizard you want to be. Experience Hogwarts in the 1800s. Your character is a student who holds the key to an ancient secret that threatens to tear the wizarding world apart. Discover the feeling of living at Hogwarts as you make allies, battle Dark Wizards and ultimately decide the fate of the wizarding world. Your legacy is what you make of it.

Blue Prince | PS5

Welcome to Mt. Holly, the mysterious manor with shifting rooms. In Blue Prince, you embark on a genre-defying experience, filled with a unique mix of mystery, strategy, and puzzles that weave together to create an unpredictable journey. As the heir of Mt. Holly, you have been tasked to explore its shifting halls in search of Room 46. Yet as your journey takes you further into the mansion’s depths, you start to discover that there is more lurking under the surface than a missing room. Investigate a past woven with the threads of blackmail, political intrigue, and the mysterious disappearance of a local children’s book author. The deeper you venture, the more you realize that the past is closer than it appears.

Lost Records: Bloom & Rage – Tape 2 | PS5

Dontnod’s latest narrative adventure takes you to a picturesque corner of Michigan in 1995, where lies the seemingly sleepy little town of Velvet Cove. Between dense woodlands and serene lakes, it’s a place where beauty meets the bizarre. The first episode, titled Bloom, was included in the Game Catalog in February. This new episode, titled Rage, continues and concludes the sisterhood’s adventure. As the story unfolds, the bonds forged through their growing friendship, their punk band, and the unexplained event that forever changed their lives are put to the ultimate test. Navigate between dual timelines – 1995 and 2022 – to uncover the life-changing secrets they discovered back then and understand why they’re reuniting now, after all these years. Together, they must confront the fateful memories that have eluded them for the past 27 years.

EA Sports PGA Tour | PS5

The exclusive home of the Majors, EA Sports PGA Tour features Pure Strike for superior golf gameplay and unrivaled access to the world’s most exclusive golf courses. As your golf game improves, so does your path to becoming a Major champion. Create and customize a golfer, develop your skill set with new Shot Types, gain deeper course knowledge as you play, and learn to attack every hole like a pro. The tee is yours at 30 courses, including some of the world’s most exclusive, designed in stunning quality with Frostbite so you can enjoy more of golf’s finer details than ever before.

Battlefield 1 | PS4

Experience the dawn of all-out war in Battlefield 1. Fight your way through epic battles ranging from tight urban combat in a besieged French city to the heavily defended mountain forts in the Italian Alps or frantic combats in the deserts of Arabia. Discover a world at war through an adventure-filled campaign, or join in epic multiplayer battles with up to 64 players, and adapt your tactics to the earth-shattering destruction and dynamic weather. Fight as infantry, lead horse charges or take control of amazing vehicles on land, air and sea, from tanks and biplanes to the gigantic Behemoths – some of the largest vehicles in Battlefield history.

PlateUp! | PS4, PS5

PlateUp! combines chaotic kitchen and restaurant management with strategic planning and development to create a delightful roguelite dish unlike any other. Up to four players build and run a restaurant from scratch, choosing dishes, buying and placing appliances – some of which can be daisy-chained together to create ambitious automatic kitchens – cooking food and serving customers. Players have free rein to design their restaurant which will expand and develop between shifts – with additional content and challenges unlocked through progression. Equip your restaurant to handle the most fickle of customers and deliver them what they need, right when they need it.

PlayStation Plus Premium

Alone in the Dark 2 | PS4, PS5

The sequel to the critically acclaimed Alone in the Dark has Edward Carnby dive into another mystery. This classic survival horror-game, initially released in 1993 on the original PlayStation, is playable on PS5 for the first time.

War of the Monsters | PS4, PS5

Giant monsters have stormed the planet, and they’re fighting each other for supremacy. In War of the Monsters, choose your own mutant brute (or armored robot, or giant lava beast) then battle it out across 13 destructible battlegrounds. This PlayStation 2 classic from 2003 looks stunning in HD and features full trophy support – including an all-important platinum.

