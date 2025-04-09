Xbox Games Showcase and The Outer Worlds 2 Direct Set for June 8 - News

by, posted 3 hours ago

Microsoft has announced the Xbox Game Showcase will return on Sunday, June 8 starting at 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm UK. You will be able to watch it on YouTube and Twitch.

Like the last two years there will be a double feature as the main showcase will be followed by The Outer Worlds 2 Direct. It will provide new game, details, and developer insights into the upcoming sci-fi RPG.

The main showcase will feature upcoming titles from first-party studios, as well as new titles from third-party partners. It will be digital-only this year and be broadcasted in over 40 languages.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

