Voidtrain Launches July 30 for PS5 - News

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HypeTrain Digital announced the first-person action and survival game, Voidtrain, will launch for the PlayStation 5 on July 30 for $29.99. Pre-orders are available for a discounted price of $23.99.

The game is currently available for the Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and Microsoft Store.

Read details on the game below:

You are an engineer thrust into the strange and mysterious Void, a world with its own history, rules and future. Build and upgrade your own train, craft powerful weapons, fight various enemies and survive the surreal landscapes of the Void alone or together with friends.

Pre-Order Downloadable Content “Tour de Void”

Includes a new mechanic that allows Rofleemo to travel with you temporarily as tourists, so they can reach their desired station and stay there safely. Build a Tourist Stand, place tourist seats, and welcome Rofleemo passengers aboard. During their journey, they will offer tasks and challenges. Complete them to earn tickets, which can be exchanged at the Tourist Stand for a wide range of rewards: including new rail skins, character items (skins for bracer and hammer), train decorations, useful perks, upgrades, and even trophies for your train.

Explore the Void

Explore a vast ever-changing world full of mysteries and unique places. Discover floating islands with puzzles and dangerous fauna. Make your way through minefields and visit depots. Meet adorable Rofleemo and make them part of your crew. The Void has much to offer for those seeking adventure, so get ready to accept its challenges!

Build Your Train

You won’t simply expand the train, but you’ll build it yourself from scratch. Start with an empty trolley and develop it into a proper train with multiple wagons and an advanced engine. Customize the look of your train and fill it with all sorts of objects: from storages and workbenches to decorations and tables for mini games.

Fight to Survive

The Void is a dangerous place, and you’ll face a variety of enemies on your way: from regular soldiers to bloodthirsty sharks. Craft and customize your weapons and equipment, escape from being chased, stand against multiple enemy waves in the arenas, clear outposts and be prepared to constantly fight for your life.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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