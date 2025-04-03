Piranha Plant Themed Switch 2 Camera Will be Available at Launch - News

/ 399 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Peripheral manufacturer HORI will be selling a Piranha Plant themed Nintendo Switch 2 Camera at launch.

German retailer Media Markt has a listing for the camera and is selling it for €39.99. This is €20 cheaper than the €59.99 Nintendo is charging for its own Switch 2 camera.

The camera for the Switch 2 will be used for video chatting with other people via the GameChat feature, as well as for certain games like Super Mario Party Jamboree – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV.

GameChat will be free to use until March 31, 2026. Afterwards a Nintendo Switch Online subscription will be required.

Thanks, VideoGamesChronicle.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

More Articles