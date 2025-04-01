Two Strikes Launches April 25 for All Major Platforms - News

Entalto Publishing and developer Retro Reactor announced the 2D fighting game, Two Strikes, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on April 25.

The game first released for PC in Early Access in May 2021.

View the launch date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Immerse yourself in Two Strikes, a captivating 2D fighting game set in a tumultuous period of Japanese history. Developed by Retro Reactor and published by Entalto Publishing, this game features stunning hand-drawn animations that bring intense duels to life. Choose your path as a fearless samurai, a devoted warrior monk, or a daring outlaw, and engage in electrifying battles where every strike could be your last.

Exquisite Hand-Drawn Art

Experience beautifully crafted animations that capture the essence of ancient Japan.

Intense Combat

Engage in fast-paced duels where strategy and precision determine the outcome.

Diverse Characters

Select from a roster of unique warriors, each with their own fighting style and backstory.

Historical Setting

Dive into a bloody period in Japan, battling in deadly encounters that can be decided in one or two hits.

