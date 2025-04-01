KIBORG Launches April 30 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

Developer Sobaka Studio announced the roguelike action game, KIBORG, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on April 30 for $29.99.

"After spending several years developing KIBORG, and the dramatic change we made after we saw the reception to KIBORG: Arena, it feels relieving to announce next month’s launch," said Sobaka Studio head Dmitry Kachkov. "Can you make it out of The Last Ticket alive?"

Morgan Lee has been accused of war crimes he didn’t commit and sentenced to a 1,300-year sentence on the galaxy’s worst prison planet with no hope of parole. Death provides no escape, as his jailors will keep reviving him until he serves every last second. But one way out does exist: win on Cable Galactica’s hottest game show, “The Last Ticket.”

Starting off with just melee attacks, brutalize waves of foes with kicks and punches, eventually earning ranged weapons like simple pistols up to assault rifles and futuristic firearms that can pack a punch from a distance. Roll to dodge attacks, or use carefully-timed blocks to deflect enemy attacks, just don’t run out of energy.

The Last Ticket’s grotesque host Volkov may be a monster, but he likes entertainment, so Morgan has access to cybernetic implants that increase the strength of his melee attacks, enable literally bone-crushing combos, and enable the usage of giant sledgehammers. What’s a cybernetic upgrade without the ability to unleash special powers like rocket-propelled dash punches and electric shockwaves?

Reviving Morgan after each run will prove to be Volkov’s gravest mistake, as the currency earned each run can go toward permanent unlocks, giving Morgan more and more advantages as he seeks freedom, no matter what it may cost him along the way.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

