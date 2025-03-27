Marvel Cosmic Invasion Announced for All Major Platforms - News

Publisher Dotemu and developer Tribute Games have announced arcade beat 'em up game, Marvel Cosmic Invasion, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. It will launch in 2025.

"Marvel Cosmic Invasion celebrates a universe that’s enthralled our team since childhood, and the genuine honor of being entrusted with this incredible roster also begins a new era for Dotemu’s work with the best entertainment franchises in the world,” said Dotemu CEO Cyrille Imbert.

"Marvel Cosmic Invasion is truly a lifetime in the making – and after witnessing Tribute Games’ unwavering devotion to the fans and passion for beloved characters firsthand throughout the development of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge, we knew teaming up with them for a modern evolution of arcade-style Marvel action was the only choice."

Tribute Games CEO and co-founder Jean-Francois Major added, "I’m quite sure I speak for the whole team at Tribute Games when I say we are profoundly honored to work on Marvel Cosmic Invasion. This project allows us to pay homage not only to the iconic Marvel characters but also to the classic arcade games that shaped our love for gaming. We approach this cherished license with the utmost respect, infusing every pixel with the care and passion it deserves. We once again set out to modernize and push forward the genre while respecting what made the classics great. We couldn’t ask for better partners at Marvel and Dotemu who both understand and share our passion. They amplify our dream for this project."

Marvel Games head Haluk Mentes stated, "At Marvel Games we feel privileged to make games that we ourselves want to play. Our whole team are huge fans of Tribute and Dotemu’s work, so it was inevitable that we’d assemble with them to bring players the ultimate Marvel Beat’ em Up, Marvel Cosmic Invasion—a game we can’t wait for players to dig into!"

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Tribute Games and Dotemu are teaming up again, in collaboration with Marvel Games, to craft an original, fresh beat ’em up. Featuring dynamic combat combos and dazzling pixel art, this planet-hopping adventure stands as a love letter to the Marvel Universe.

Story

“The cosmos must fall, so that I might live!!”

So swears Annihilus, the living death that walks!

After an unprecedented attack is launched across the galaxy, all life hangs in the balance.

Nova, Spider-Man, Wolverine, Phyla-Vell, Captain America and many more heroes, both earth-born and cosmic, will join forces in a star-spanning brawling adventure against the deadly Annihilation Wave.

From New York City to the depths of the Negative Zone, the future of the Universe will be fought for across the stars in Marvel Cosmic Invasion!

15 Playable Heroes

Whether you’re an old-school expert or a first-time fan, you’ll find familiar faces and discover new favorites in a captivating roster of characters from across the Marvel Universe!

Master the Cosmic Swap Tag-Team System

With the Cosmic Swap tag-team system, choose two heroes for each level and switch between them instantly. Create unique combos and powerful special attacks. Each character’s abilities encourage creative team-ups and a more tactical approach to the action.

Amazing Retro Art Direction

Marvel Cosmic Invasion is a tribute to one of Marvel’s most iconic eras, with stunning full-color pixel art designs.

Intuitive, Fun Multiplayer for Everyone

Whether you’re teaming up with friends or family, Marvel Cosmic Invasion has you covered with local/online play and a drop-in/drop-out adaptive system.

A cosmic battle awaits!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

