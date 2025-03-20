FBC: Firebreak Launches This Summer for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

posted 52 minutes ago

Remedy Entertainment has announced the three-player co-operative first-person shooter, FBC: Firebreak, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam and Epic Games Store, Xbox Game Pass, and PlayStation Plus Game Catalog in Summer 2025.

View the gameplay trailer below:

View a community first look into one of the jobs in the game, Paper Chase, below:

Read details on the game below:

FBC: Firebreak is a cooperative first-person shooter set within a mysterious federal agency under assault by otherworldly forces. As a years-long siege on the agency’s headquarters reaches its boiling point, only Firebreak—the Bureau’s most versatile unit—has the gear and the guts to plunge into the building’s strangest crises, restore order, and blast their way back from the brink.

Paranatural Pandemonium

Dive into the Federal Bureau of Control’s (FBC) unpredictable and extradimensional headquarters during its darkest—and strangest—hours. As one of the FBC’s fearless first responders, you and your team are on call to confront everything from reality-warping anomalies to otherworldly monsters… no matter the odds. Will you contain the chaos or finally lose control?

Cooperative Chaos

Join forces with friends or strangers to tackle each mission as a well-oiled crew. Survival in this three-player cooperative FPS hinges on quick thinking and seamless teamwork as you scramble to tame raging paranatural crises across a variety of unexpected locations. Improve your odds by utilizing the tools and skills that make you unique or improvising with whatever’s on hand to support your crew.

Beyond Bullets

Before deploying, select your weapon and customize your Firebreaker’s Crisis Kit with specialized tools, grenades, support items, and paranatural augments… then modify them to suit your strategy and change the way you play. Experiment with different loadouts to perfect your playstyle and synergize with your team, giving you the edge to succeed in every mission, no matter the difficulty.

The Federal Bureau of Control

Return to the strange and unexpected world of Control or venture in for the first time in this standalone, multiplayer experience. Discover the iconic and unfathomable headquarters of the FBC—the Oldest House—from an entirely new perspective as a team of volunteer first responders with nothing but gear and guts to bring the Bureau back from the brink.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

