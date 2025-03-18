Resident Evil 3 Remake Out Now for iPhone, iPad, and Mac - News

Capcom has announced the Resident Evil 3 remake is now available on iPhone, iPad, and Mac via App Store.

The game is compatible with all iPhone 16 and iPhone 15 models, as well as every iPad and Mac with the M1 chip or later.

View a trailer of the iOS version below:

Read details on the game below:

Resident Evil 3 follows S.T.A.R.S. officer Jill Valentine in her desperate journey to escape the viral outbreak spreading through Raccoon City. The game delivers a unique strain of survival horror based on the fear of being pursued by a relentless force, the Bio Organic Weapon known as Nemesis. Powered by Capcom’s RE ENGINE, this vivid reimagining of the original game delivers action-packed gameplay and bone-chilling visuals with detail and fidelity that can only be realized by today’s current technology.

Like other Resident Evil games now available on Apple devices, players can try a portion of Resident Evil 3 with a free download before continuing the story by picking up the full game. The experience can also be enjoyed across all supported devices linked to the same Apple Account. Save data is transferrable between iPhone, iPad, and Mac enabling cross-progression whether at home or on the go.

Resident Evil 3 on iPhone and iPad includes fully customisable touch controls for easy on-the-go play. iPhone and iPad players can utilise a brand-new Auto Fire feature as well, offering the option to automatically fire weapons after aiming at enemies for a short time. Resident Evil 3 is also compatible with a variety of controllers on iPhone, iPad, and Mac for the complete gaming experience.

The Resident Evil 3 remake first released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in April 2020, for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in June 2022, and for the Nintendo Switch in November 2022.

