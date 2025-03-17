Poker Roguelite RPG Hero's Hand Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, and PC - News

posted 5 hours ago

Developer Villain Games has announced poker, roguelite RPG, Hero's Hand, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam. It will launch in 2026.

We mashed together poker, RPGs, and roguelites to make the wildest single-player adventure possible. Become the Knight of Spades and build up your reputation across the land of Carduia! Face off against maniacal monsters by moving around the board to pick up cards to form the best poker hands possible with the cards you are dealt.

Your strategies, fortunes, items, weapons, and armor come together to form a unique run experience each time, as you thwart larger and more over-the-top creatures in your efforts to face death and save the world!

Poker-Based Combat

Choose your cards wisely! Form spirit weapons via different hand types to defeat a wide spectrum of monsters who wield their own powers.

Powerful Weapons and Armor to Find

Powerful items known as relics can be found throughout the Realm. The effects of these artifacts can enhance your build through powerful interactions. But don’t be hasty, obtaining a relic may cost you more than a smattering of gold.

RPG Leveling System

Every run matters as you level up your characters to gain, unlock more inventory slots, more starting gold, secure crazier Fortune buffs, and upgrade your spirit weapons. The more you play, the more options become available to you.

Explore Cardunia Backlore

In choose your own adventure style mini-quests, solve mysteries and puzzles to acquire rare items and fortunes you can’t buy in stores. Leave no stone unturned if you want to fill out your “Carduniapedia.”

Hero’s Hand Keeps on Giving With:

Four characters that each have their own abilities…

A cross-run RPG leveling system for fun progression!

Over 180 Fortunes that buff your characters.

Over 60 Scrolls and Potions to help in combat.

Over 60 unique combat encounters.

Over 30 lore infused mystery spots to explore with choose your own adventure style gameplay.

Randomized runs keep the game fresh and fun, updates will bring more to the table!

