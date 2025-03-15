Split Fiction Debuts in 1st on the Australian Charts - Sales

Split Fiction has debuted in first place on the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending March 9, 2025.

Monster Hunter Wilds is in second place, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege is in third place, and WWE 2K25 is in fourth place. Grand Theft Auto V is in fifth place and EA Sports FC 25 is in sixth place.

RoboCop: Rogue City is in seventh place, PGA Tour 2K25 is in eighth place, Kingdom Come: Deliverance is in ninth place, and Kingdom Come: Deliverance II is in 10th place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australia for the week:

