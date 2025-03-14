God of War 20th Anniversary Plans Announced - News

/ 606 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Santa Monica Studio have announced the 20th anniversary plans for the God of War franchise.

In celebration, a free update for God of War: Ragnarök will be released on March 20 that will add the Dark Odyssey collection of armor, appearances, and attachments.

Read details below:

Dark Odyssey Collection – In-Game Update for God of War Ragnarök

Release Date: Thursday, March 20

As a gift to everyone who owns God of War Ragnarök, on March 20th we will be releasing an update for all players on PlayStation and PC that includes the Dark Odyssey collection at no additional cost.

Inspired by the working name of God of War (2005) and the skin that originally appeared in God of War II as a reward for beating the game on God Mode difficulty, we are bringing the classic black and gold theme for the 20th anniversary.

Once the update is live, you’ll be able access the collection below from any Lost Items chest in the base game or automatically while in Valhalla.

Dark Odyssey Armor & Appearance for Kratos

Dark Odyssey Kratos Appearance

Dark Odyssey Armor Set for Kratos (Dark Odyssey Breastplate, Dark Odyssey Bracers, Dark Odyssey Belt)

Dark Odyssey Companion Armor

Dark Odyssey Vestment for Atreus

Dark Odyssey Witch Frock for Freya

Dark Odyssey Weapon Appearances & Attachments*

Dark Odyssey Leviathan Axe [Appearance] & Dark Odyssey Knob [Attachment]

Dark Odyssey Blades of Chaos [Appearance] & Dark Odyssey Handles [Attachment]

Dark Odyssey Draupnir Spear [Appearance] & Dark Odyssey Hind [Attachment]

Dark Odyssey Shield Appearances & Rönd

Dark Odyssey Guardian Shield [Appearance]

Dark Odyssey Dauntless Shield [Appearance]

Dark Odyssey Stone Wall Shield [Appearance]

Dark Odyssey Shatter Start Shield [Appearance]

Dark Odyssey Onslaught Shield [Appearance]

Dark Odyssey Spartan Aspis Shield [Appearance]

Dark Odyssey Rönd

*Please note, the weapon appearances are made for the fully upgraded version of each weapon and will only be available for use upon reaching that upgrade.

Edit Appearance for Weapon & Shield Attachments

With the addition of the new Dark Odyssey weapon attachments and shield rönd in the upcoming patch on March 20, we will add the ability to use the ‘Edit Appearance’ feature on those components of Kratos’ arsenal.

You’ll be able to pick whatever visual suits your look with the functionality you want for your build.

20th Anniversary Fan Kit

Don the black and gold anniversary theme with our latest fan kit. With something for every platform, you can celebrate 20 years in style no matter where you go.

Release Date: Today, March 14

Free anniversary-themed social media asset collection including banners, icons, desktop/mobile wallpapers – Download here.

Release Date: Thursday, March 20

Anniversary-themed items added to the Steam Points Shop for PC players

Free anniversary-themed PlayStation Network Avatar available for everyone

20th Anniversary Gallery Nucleus Exhibition

Live Dates: Saturday, March 15 – Sunday, March 23

In partnership with Gallery Nucleus in Los Angeles, California – we are thrilled to bring this collaboration to fans.

Featuring a collection of new artwork inspired by the past twenty years of God of War including current and former Santa Monica Studio developers, concept art from the games, and unique memorabilia – this exhibition is a celebration of legacy through art.

We’re happy to share one of the pieces that will be featured there from current Santa Monica Studio Associate Art Director Dela Longfish.

20th Anniversary Merch

For the anniversary, we’ve been hard at work with a group of fantastic partners to bring you a wide range of merch that celebrates the long history of the series.

All throughout next week our friends will be rolling out either orders or pre-orders for the following items, so make sure you keep an eye out on their pages for additional detail.

God of War: 20th Anniversary Retrospective

Pre-Orders Open: Monday, March 17

Journey alongside Kratos’ mortal creators with a two-volume retrospective book set chronicling the 20-year development of the God of War series.

Featuring interviews from key developers, the God of War: 20th Anniversary Retrospective set brings together stories, insights, and art capturing an intimate, behind-the-scenes look into how the games came to be.

Cook and Becker 20th Anniversary Print Collection

Pre-Orders Open: Tuesday, March 18

We’re delighted to have the chance to work with Cook and Becker in creating a set of new art prints focusing on key installments in the franchise. The first two pieces are by artist Ollie Hoff, who has captured God of War (2005) and God of War (2018) with his amazingly beautiful style.

In addition to this series, Cook & Becker is offering a 20% discount on select God of War merch for the entire month. There will be more to come, so keep an eye out for announcements later in the year.

Fangamer Jörmungandr Plush

Pre-Orders Open: Wednesday, March 19

67 inches of World Serpent can be yours to own (soon). The Giant plush doubles as a puppet with a hidden sleeve behind his head so you can re-enact his fateful meeting with Kratos and Atreus in the Lake of Nine.

This extra soft version of Jörmungandr also has a magnetized tongue with a little Leviathan Axe that can be kept safe inside his mouth or removed if you find someone worthy enough to use it.

Laced Vinyls 20th Anniversary Collection

Pre-Orders Open: Thursday, March 20

We have partnered with Laced Records to create a truly gargantuan 13-disc Limited Edition vinyl set spanning God of War (2005) to God of War Ragnarök: Valhalla (2023) – a collection worthy of not just one pantheon, but two.

In addition to this box set, we’re bringing the soundtracks of the Greek saga to vinyl for the first time ever. You can pick up Limited Edition double LP sets for God of War (2005), God of War II, and God of War III.

Insert Coin 20th Anniversary T-Shirt Collection

Pre-Orders Open: Friday, March 21

Our friends at Insert Coin are releasing a brand-new collection of God of War t-shirts that highlights the nine games released over the past twenty years.

From God of War (2005) to God of War Ragnarök (and every game in-between), each logo has been given a metallic, golden finish that pops against the black fabric. Whether you get the shirt for your first God of War, your favorite, or maybe the whole set – you can rep the entire series in style.

20th Anniversary Sales

PlayStation Plus

For PlayStation Plus Members, God of War Ragnarök is available now on the Game Catalog for PlayStation Plus Premium and Extra Members* at no additional cost.

God of War (2018) is also included in the Game Catalog (Extra and Premium members) and God of War III Remastered is part of the Classics Catalog (Premium Members).

PC

Both God of War (2018) and God of War Ragnarök are on sale until March 20th. Head to Steam or the Epic Game Store to get both titles at a discounted price for a limited time.

Thank You for 20 Years.

On behalf of everyone at Santa Monica Studio, we are immeasurably grateful to have had the chance to build the legacy of this series with and for you, the fans of God of War.

As we approach the official anniversary next week on March 22, we’d love for you to join the celebration in-game with the Dark Odyssey collection, on social media with our community activities, and with our partners as they roll out a ton of amazing merch.

Thank you for joining us on this adventure, we hope you’ll stay with us for many years to come.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

More Articles