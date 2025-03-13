Xbox Play Anywhere Tops 1,000 Games, Copilot for Gaming Announced - News

Microsoft has announced Copilot for Gaming and the Xbox Play Anywhere library has surpassed 1,000 games with more on the way.

Copilot for Gaming will be available for Xbox Insiders with an early preview build on mobile soon. It is an AI-drive sidekick for gamers that is designed to a personalized gaming companion.

Read the Xbox Wire Post below:

his morning on The Official Xbox Podcast, Xbox Corporate Vice President of Gaming AI, Fatima Kardar joined Vice President of Next Generation, Jason Ronald to reveal exciting AI-powered updates that are coming directly to Xbox players, to help you save time, find new games you’re likely to love, or even to help ease you back into a game you may have stepped away from.

On the podcast, Kardar introduced Copilot for Gaming, which Xbox Insiders can get an early preview of on mobile soon. This AI-driven sidekick is designed to be your personalized gaming companion, helping you get to your favorite games faster, coaching you to improve your skills, and connecting you better with your friends and communities. Copilot for Gaming will be there when you need it but out of the way if you don’t.

“Gaming is the only form of entertainment where you can get stuck,” said Kardar on the podcast. “So that’s where you want something to show up to say, ‘let’s help you get past that.'”

Reading about it is one thing, seeing it in action is another, so we encourage you to watch the episode to see some prototypes of Copilot for Gaming here:

Note: Copilot in-game assistance videos featured in the podcast are product concepts only.

Copilot for Gaming is built on three principles: capability, adaptability, and personalization. It is designed to assist players in various ways, from personalized game recommendations and seamless game setup, to helpful coaching and maintaining connections with friends. Kardar emphasized that the player remains in control, deciding how and when to interact with the Copilot, ensuring that it enhances rather than disrupts the gaming experience.

One of the primary problems Kardar highlighted that Copilot for Gaming aims to solve for is time management; to help players spend less time on tasks (searching, downloading, updating) and more time on what they love – playing games: “All of it is with one goal: to help you to get to play first.” Whether it’s connecting players with games they’re likely to enjoy or reminding you where you left off on an old favorite, Copilot for Gaming is set to make gaming with Xbox more seamless and personalized.

One particularly exciting area which Kardar demonstrated on the podcast is a future feature of Copilot for Gaming: in-game assistance. In example scenarios, players were presented using natural language, where Copilot was able to provide situation-specific advice to assist players in overcoming challenges and improving their gameplay.

“It’s not just about AI showing up to help you, it’s about AI showing up at the right moment,” Kardar elaborated. “We really have to think about the experience we’ve built, it cannot be intrusive.”

That’s why engaging with features like this will be in the control of the player, when – and if – they choose. Player feedback is crucial in this journey; through the Xbox Insider Program, players will soon be able to try it and provide feedback to help shape the product direction—beginning first on mobile and gradually expanding across devices. This collaborative approach ensures that the AI solutions developed are truly aligned with player needs and preferences and don’t disrupt your flow. You can find out more about joining Xbox Insider Program here.

Also on this episode of the Official Xbox Podcast, Jason Ronald shared that over 1,000 titles are now supporting Xbox Play Anywhere. When players purchase an Xbox Play Anywhere game, you can enjoy it on Xbox and Windows 10/11 PCs at no additional cost, bringing your saves, progress, achievements, with you across devices. This flexibility holds obvious value for players, but Ronald also shared some player metrics showing Xbox Play Anywhere’s value for developers as well.

“When we look at data for titles that are Xbox Play Anywhere enabled, these titles get 20% more gameplay because it’s more flexible, because I can play on the go,” said Ronald.

