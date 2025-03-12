Aerial Combat On-Rails Shooter Wildblue Announced for PC - News

Publisher Humble Games and developer Chuhai Labs have announced aerial combat adventure on-rails shooter, Wild Blue, for PC via Steam.

View the world premiere teaser trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Wild Blue is an aerial combat adventure that reimagines the classic on-rails shooters of the ’90s. Join Bowie Stray and the Blue Bombers as they soar through the skies on a mission to save the world in this action-packed, nostalgic journey.

Chuhai Labs, founded by original Star Fox programmer Giles Goddard, brings a modern take to the beloved on-rails adventure genre with Wild Blue. Fly over oceans, desert ridges, and treacherous caves, battling waves of enemies and pushing back the forces of the evil Baron. With the help of allies, you’ll fight to restore peace while enjoying the thrill of classic arcade flight combat.

The easy-to-learn controls make Wild Blue accessible to both newcomers and genre veterans alike, while the stunning, hand-crafted anime-style visuals fully immerse you in its world. Featuring a compelling gameplay loop, branching paths, and thrilling missions, every flight is an adventure!

