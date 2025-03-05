Analyst: Trump Tariffs Could Lead to Fewer Physical Games - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 434 Views
Executive Director & Video Game Industry Analyst at Circana (NPD) Mat Piscatella has stated that the new Donald Trump's tariffs could put physical games at risk.
Piscatella suggests the tariffs could lead to some publishers to skip physical versions of games altogether and only release games digitally.
"Very small piece of all this, but it wouldn't surprise me to see physical games that would be subject to tariffs simply not get made, with pubs moving to an all digital strategy,' said Piscatella in a response to Niko Partners analyst Daniel Ahmad on the tariffs. "What a mess."
Trump has imposed 25 percent tariffs on good imported from Mexico and Canada, and raised tariffs on China by 10 percent to being that up to 20 percent.
The vast majority of physical games in North America are produced in Mexico. This would mean a 25 percent increase on the price of physical games.
The Entertainment Software Association (ESA) in a statement last month said, "Tariffs on video game devices and related products would negatively impact hundreds of millions of Americans and would harm the industry’s significant contributions to the U.S. economy."
The US can do what they want; their voters like higher prices etc apparently.
Not that you said otherwise, it should be noted: Prices will go up worldwide. The expected outcome of these tariffs will be businesses moving manufacturing plants outside of China, where labor may not be as efficient nor cheap. Not sure about the other two, but I do know that Nintendo has been prepping for this USA assault on China for the past several years, having opened up manufacturing plants with Foxconn in Cambodia and (some other country around that region…i forget the name).
Where it becomes tricky, however, is whether Trump will tariff the countries which businesses move to. From what I can tell, Donald is looking to “reduce trade deficits” (aka less imports, and thereby more goods made in America…where labor is nowhere near as cheap as in China). If manufacturing jobs do start moving back into America, then that’s a big problem for the rest of the world — including, though not to as great an extent as, America — as this means more expensive goods for everyone, as well as an America with even more leverage and control over countries worldwide. Likely being done so as to (further) strangle a developing China and Russia, if I were to guess.
…and that’s my political tangent for today lol.
Sega made a ton of their carts in the US, and those were far more expensive to produce than discs. Perhaps others should as well?
Nintendo made games should largely be unaffected. They print their game carts in Japan I believe. The Switch 2 console on the other hand might be affected by China tariffs, however I remember reading that Nintendo has moved a lot of hardware production to Vietnam.