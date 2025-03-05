Analyst: Trump Tariffs Could Lead to Fewer Physical Games - News

Executive Director & Video Game Industry Analyst at Circana (NPD) Mat Piscatella has stated that the new Donald Trump's tariffs could put physical games at risk.

Piscatella suggests the tariffs could lead to some publishers to skip physical versions of games altogether and only release games digitally.

"Very small piece of all this, but it wouldn't surprise me to see physical games that would be subject to tariffs simply not get made, with pubs moving to an all digital strategy,' said Piscatella in a response to Niko Partners analyst Daniel Ahmad on the tariffs. "What a mess."

Trump has imposed 25 percent tariffs on good imported from Mexico and Canada, and raised tariffs on China by 10 percent to being that up to 20 percent.

The vast majority of physical games in North America are produced in Mexico. This would mean a 25 percent increase on the price of physical games.

The Entertainment Software Association (ESA) in a statement last month said, "Tariffs on video game devices and related products would negatively impact hundreds of millions of Americans and would harm the industry’s significant contributions to the U.S. economy."

