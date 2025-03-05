PlayStation's Visual Arts and Malaysia Teams Reportedly Hit With Layoffs - News

Sony has laid off a number of employees at PlayStation's Visual Arts studio and Malaysian support studio, according to a number of new reports.

Former PlayStation Visual Arts project manager Abby LeMaster did confirm the layoffs at the Visual Arts studio.

"It was tough waking up to messages that many friends and former coworkers from PSVA were laid off this morning," said LeMaster via LinkedIn.

LeMaster added, "The layoffs today hit hard. PSVA let go of developers with decades of subject matter expertise; talent that will be extraordinarily difficult to recoup. This industry can be unpredictable, but the skill, experience, and passion of the people I worked with at PSVA are undeniable."

A source told Kotaku that the layoffs are "more widespread" than those that were supporting development on the now cancelled live service game from Bend Studio.

Nmia Gaming has also reported PlayStation Studios Malaysia, the support studio founded in 2020 to work with the Visual Arts teams, has also been hit with layoffs.

A number of sources stated various members of the Malaysian developer have been let go, mainly those working on the art team. The report states 17 to 18 people have been laid off.

PlayStation Studios Malaysia Senior Project Manager Johann Mahfoor in a post on LinkedIn has confirmed the layoffs.

"It was a tough start of the week for us at PlayStation Studios - Visual Arts," said Mahfoor. "There was a wave of workforce reduction and unfortunately I'm no longer part of the brand."

Sony in January 2025 cancelled two unannounced live service PlayStation games that were in development at Bend Studio and Bluepoint Games.

