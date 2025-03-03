Sumo Group Sells Publisher Secret Mode - News

Sumo Group announced it has sold off publisher Secret Mode to financial investor Emona Capital.

Secret Mode will continue to operate as an independent publisher focused on supporting indie PC and console games. Secret Mode's leadership Ed Blincoe and James Schall has the full backing of Emona Capital and will continue to remain at the helm. Blincoe is a co-founder and Schall is the vice president of publishing.

Secret Mode has published Still Wakes the Deep, A Little to the Left, Critter Cafe, and more.

Emona Capital previously invested in developers Relic Entertainment and Amber Studio. Secret Mode is the first time they have invested in a publisher.

