Bloober Team Developing New Game Based on a Konami IP - News

posted 14 hours ago

Following the success of the remake of Silent Hill 2, Bloober Team and Konami announced the two have signed an agreement on a new joint project.

Bloober Team is developing a new game based on a Konami IP.

"Our collaboration with Konami has been incredibly fruitful, and the success of Silent Hill 2 speaks for itself," said Bloober Team CEO Pitor Babieno.

"By sharing knowledge and experience, we have been able to create high-quality production together. Of course, we can’t reveal too many details at this time, but we are confident that fans will be just as excited about our collaboration as we are. We can’t wait to share something truly special with players when the time is right."

