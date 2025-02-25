Bloober Team Developing New Game Based on a Konami IP - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 14 hours ago / 656 Views
Following the success of the remake of Silent Hill 2, Bloober Team and Konami announced the two have signed an agreement on a new joint project.
Bloober Team is developing a new game based on a Konami IP.
"Our collaboration with Konami has been incredibly fruitful, and the success of Silent Hill 2 speaks for itself," said Bloober Team CEO Pitor Babieno.
"By sharing knowledge and experience, we have been able to create high-quality production together. Of course, we can’t reveal too many details at this time, but we are confident that fans will be just as excited about our collaboration as we are. We can’t wait to share something truly special with players when the time is right."
I'm thinking Castlevania, but it would be wild if it was Contra or, better yet, Frogger
I am thinking either another Silent Hill remake, or Castlevania. MGS seems to be out, based on comments from the dev team doing the MGS3 remake. They essentially said everything rides on that game's sales when it releases before Konami would consider them, or anyone else, to make an actual new MGS title.
Contra is an action game through and through, and not a good fit for Bloober Team.
Silent Hill already has several new games in development still, including what is the next title in the mainline series, Silent Hill f, along with whatever Silent Hill Townfall turns out to be. So I don't think Bloober would be making an actual new Silent Hill game either.
That leaves another SH remake, either 1, 3 or 4; or Castlevania. I could seem them doing Silent Hill 4 because of the similarities to recent Resident Evil titles, as it offers a mix of both third- and first-person gameplay areas. Also a lot of new areas to explore.
Castlevania would be interesting, I would expect it to be a huge departure from past ones and more like SH2 gameplay: slower, over the shoulder, more horror than action. Again, Bloober has no experience in making fast-past action platformers, which is what past Castlevania games have been, but who knows.
Frogger would be hilarious lol. Or Bloody Roar (remember that one guys?!)