Mouthwashing Sales Top 500,000 Units

Publisher CRITICAL REFLEX and developer Wrong Organ announced the horror game, Mouthwashing, has sold over 500,000 units.

This figure is up from 300,000 units sold as of December 2024.

"Come here, gather around, we have a message for you all today," said the developer. "And that message is of sincere, unbelievable gratitude. Turns out, Mouthwashing just passed 500k sales, which honestly feels more surreal than any bizzaro psychosis.

"Everyone, you truly are incredible and we’re extremely grateful to you for taking a part in this painful journey and on behalf of everyone here both at Wrong Organ and CR Channel we want to say, 'THANK YOU.'"

Mouthwashing released for PC via Steam in September 2024.

