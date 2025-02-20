Pokemon Presents Set for February 27 - News

The Pokemon Company announced the next Pokémon Presents will take place on Thursday, February 27 at 6:00 am PT / 9:00 am ET / 2:00 pm UK. You will be able to watch it on YouTube.

"On February 27, 1996, Pokémon Green & Pokémon Red were first released in Japan," reads the description to the announcement trailer for the showcase. "Come celebrate this very special day with Pokémon Trainers around the globe!"

