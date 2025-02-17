Phil Spencer Doesn't 'Want to See Every Game Turn Into Some Big Live Service Based Game' - News

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer in an interview with XboxEra doesn't want to see every game and franchise to turn into a live service game and wants to keep making single-player games that have an ending like the upcoming Doom: The Dark Ages and South of Midnight.

"They were all games that have a beginning, middle and end," said Spencer on the games featured during last month's Developer_Direct (Via GamesRadar+).

"It was because I didn't want to see every game turn into some big live service based game because they [the developers] felt like that's where the business model was. It’s not easy to do that."

He added, "And I love the fact that we can go and look at what [Psychonauts maker] Double Fine's working on next, when I think about a team like Compulsion - these aren't the biggest teams and they don't want to be massive 1,000 person teams and we want them to be able to do great work, and so I want to create a platform that can support that."

Microsoft does own several live service franchises like Call of Duty, Diablo IV, Minecraft, and Sea of Thieves.

South of Midnight will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass on April 8. Doom: The Dark Ages will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass on May 15.

