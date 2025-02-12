Tides of Annihilation Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

Developer Eclipse Glow Games has announced action-adventure game inspired by Arthurian legend, Tides of Annihilation, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

"Debuting Tides of Annihilation at Sony State of Play is an incredible, humbling accomplishment for the Eclipse Glow development team," said Eclipse Glow Games lead game producer Kun Fu.

"It’s also just the beginning. We’ve created a world that reimagines Arthurian Legend where themes of courage, loyalty, and heroism intertwine with an epic story set in a strange-yet-familiar setting that will test the mettle of true gamers and push the genre forward."

View the reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

When London suddenly comes under siege by an Outworld invasion, the only survivor, Gwendolyn, discovers a mysterious power to command the legendary Knights of the Round Table. Driven by vengeance and a desire to save her sister, she embarks on a journey to defeat the demi-gods of the outworld. When the fate of two worlds is in her hands, what will she choose?

As Gwendolyn, players are immersed in a thrilling adventure, battling enemy hordes alongside spectral knights in a twisted version of modern London and the fantasy realm of Avalon. Only by defeating the demi-gods of Avalon will players save both Gwendolyn’s family and the world.

Featuring a narrative inspired by Arthurian legend, Tides of Annihilation is derived from classic action games, with distinct features such as a unique dual-knight fighting system and immense levels in the form of gigantic knights roaming the city of London.

Unleash the Power of Spectral Knights

Wield the power of dual forces of 10+ spectral knights, and customize your fighting style to unleash devastating combos.

Modern London meets Medieval Fantasy

Explore iconic landmarks of a broken modern London altered by an otherworldly invasion.

Interact With Colossal Knights

Roaming the City As players explore London, they’ll encounter massive mobile knights roaming the environment. More than set pieces, these are dynamic, interconnected vertical challenges players will explore, interact with and eventually eventually fight against them.

Exhilarating, Frenetic Boss Battles

Face off against over 30 bosses, each based on Knights of Round Table lore, each featuring their own distinct abilities. Utilize a variety of tactics to defeat them and adapt to a flow of challenging, unique fights.

Unlock the Secrets of Your Legendary Power

Embark on a journey of revenge and reunion in an Outworld shrouded by the mysterious Gray Fog. Discover the truth behind Gwendolyn’s origin and her power to determine the fate of two worlds.

The battle for two worlds begins. Will you rise above the Tides of Annihilation?

About the Studio

Eclipse Glow, a Tencent-invested game company, is located in Chengdu, Sichuan. The team consists of 100 talented developers with experience making console and PC games for global audiences.

The core team members come from storied studios like SEGA, Ubisoft, and Gameloft. Their experience includes working on titles like Yakuza 0, For Honor, Assassin’s Creed, Persona, and Prince of Persia.

