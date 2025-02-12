PlayStation Plus Game Catalog and Classics for February 2025 Announced - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment on the PlayStation Blog has revealed the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog games for February 2025.

The PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium Game Catalog and Classics will be available from Tuesday, January 18.

The PlayStation Plus monthly games for February 2025 are currently available and includes Payday 3 for the PS5, High on Life for the PS5 and PS4, and Pac-Man World Re-Pac for the PS5 and PS4.

Check out the latest information below:

So before we dig into February’s Game Catalog releases, we’ll touch on two unique indie titles inbound for Game Catalog – Blue Prince, launching day one into Game Catalog this Spring, and Abiotic Factor, available in Game Catalog when it launches this Summer.

Blue Prince is a genre-bending architectural adventure. Every door is a new decision as you build out a sprawling manor, with 45 shifting rooms adding layers of strategy, puzzles, and exploration.

Abiotic Factor is a six-player survival crafting game from Playstack and Deep Field Games. Stranded miles beneath the surface, you and a team of scientists must craft ingenious gear and traps to outwit your enemies and make this bizarre underground complex your new home.

Alongside these two new games, we also confirmed a trio of FromSoftware mecha action titles blast onto PlayStation Plus Premium later this year. The first three Armored Core titles from the original PlayStation – Armored Core, Armored Core Project Phantasma, and Armored Core Master of Arena – launch soon.

That’s plenty packed in to the first half of 2025. But you haven’t long to wait for new games: on February 18, as part of Game Catalog’s February lineup, you can enjoy Don’t Nod’s nostalgic journey through 90’s Michigan in the form of the first instalment of episodic narrative adventure Lost Records: Bloom & Rage – Tape 1. Tape 2 of the story launches into Game Catalog as part of April’s lineup on April 15.

Also part of that lineup, you can also journey to the far reaches of the galaxy in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, and the vibrant artificial turf of TopSpin 2K25. These games and more form February’s PlayStation Plus Game Catalog lineup and will be available to play from February 18.



Two timeless classics are also joining PlayStation Plus Premium on the same day: PSP’s iconic rhythm game Patapon 3 and PS2’s combat flight simulation Dropship: United Peace Force.

Let’s take a closer look at all the games!

PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium | Game Catalog

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor | PS4, PS5

The story of Cal Kestis continues in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, a third person galaxy-spanning action-adventure game from Respawn Entertainment, developed in collaboration with Lucasfilm Games. This narratively-driven, single player title picks up five years after the events of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and follows Cal’s increasingly desperate fight as the galaxy descends further into darkness. Pushed to the edges of the galaxy by the Empire, Cal will find himself surrounded by threats new and familiar. As one of the last surviving Jedi Knights, Cal is driven to make a stand during the galaxy’s darkest times – but how far is he willing to go to protect himself, his crew, and the legacy of the Jedi Order?

TopSpin 2K25 | PS4, PS5

The TopSpin franchise returns with TopSpin 2K25, featuring an array of tennis legends and player-creation options. Advanced gameplay mechanics, realistic physics, and immersive visuals are at the heart of TopSpin 2K25. Gather your friends and family to compete in intense, head-to-head matches on the same screen, or test your MyPLAYER’s mettle and showcase your tennis prowess on the World Tour or step into the 2K Tour as a playable pro, challenging players around the world with cross-play support. Deliver pinpoint precision on the court with the all-new Timing Meter, and hit the perfect serve with the new Serve Mechanic.

Lost Records: Bloom & Rage – Tape 1 | PS5

Dontnod’s latest narrative adventure takes you to a picturesque corner of Michigan in 1995, where lies the seemingly sleepy little town of Velvet Cove. Between dense woodlands and serene lakes, it’s a place where beauty meets the bizarre. Cloaked in a carefully crafted dreampop soundtrack that blends nostalgia and ethereal vibes, rewind back to the 90s and live the defining summer of four high school girls as they forge bonds through their growing friendship, their punk band, and an unexplained event that will forever change their lives. Navigate between dual timelines and shape both narratives – in 1995 and 2022 – with each offering a piece of the larger puzzle: the life-changing secrets they uncovered back then and why they’re reuniting now, after all these years. Together, in this place, they’re forced to try and remember clearly the fateful memories that have eluded them for the past 27 years. The first episode of Lost Records: Bloom & Rage arrives February 18, with the second episode arriving as part of PlayStation Plus Game Catalog’s April lineup on April 15.

SaGa Frontier Remastered | PS4

The beloved 1998 RPG Classic, SaGa Frontier, is reborn with improved graphics, additional features, and a new main character! Alongside upgraded high-resolution graphics, the UI has been updated and improved. Additional new features have been added, including double-speed mode, making gameplay smoother than ever. Experience this role-playing adventure as one of the eight heroes, each with their own storyline and goals. With the Free Scenario system, unfold your own unique journey. Engage in dramatic battles, and use the Glimmer system to gain new skills and carry out combined attacks with your allies.

Somerville | PS4, PS5

Somerville is a sci-fi adventure grounded in the intimate repercussions of large-scale conflict. Live through the personal struggles of a young family separated in the final moments of a global conflict against a hostile alien civilization. Explore the devastation left behind by the invading alien force and those who resisted, learning more about their motives and methods the further you journey.

Tin Hearts | PS4, PS5

Embark on a series of lemmings-like puzzles to relive the captivating and emotional story of a genius inventor, Albert J. Butterworth, whilst guiding a troop of tin soldiers to reach their goal. Critically acclaimed for its moving narrative, refined puzzle design, and immersive atmosphere, Tin Hearts is a narrative puzzle adventure where the ghosts of the past emerge to tell a resonating tale of family, love, and compromise. Spanning across four distinctive acts with 50+ puzzles masterfully woven throughout a grand Victorian home, steadily uncover a variety of whimsical inventions with unique abilities to provide a safe route of passage for the tin soldiers to travel.

Mordhau | PS4, PS5

Mordhau is a multiplayer medieval slasher in which your mercenary will fight in brutal battles with fast paced combat, castle sieges, cavalry charges, and more. Fight waves of enemies from small-scale engagements to 64-player all-out war in modes such as Frontline and Invasion, or alongside your friends in the cooperative Horde mode. Feel the impact of every blow, and send limbs flying as you wreak havoc upon your foes.

PlayStation Plus Premium

Patapon 3 | PS4, PS5

With quests and increased customization, prepare for a rhythmic adventure where keeping the beat will lead you to victory! Customize your troops with different weapons and abilities, and make sure to keep to the beat in a huge world packed with over 80 quests. Experience Patapon 3 originally released on the PSP, enhanced with up-rendering, rewind, quick save, and custom video filters.

Dropship: United Peace Force | PS4, PS5

Dateline 2050: A world in turmoil where a sinister force threatens its very existence and only two outcomes are possible: global peace or global tyranny. As a new recruit to the United Peace Force Dropship squadron, your mission is to wipe out flashpoints across the globe, in an epic blockbuster that will determine the world’s fate. Control a variety of next-generation military land and air craft including Stealth Fighters, Battle Tanks and Armored Assault Vehicles across 20 explosive missions. Experience Dropship: United Peace Force originally released on PS2, enhanced with up-rendering, rewind, quick save, and custom video filters.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

