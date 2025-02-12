Days Gone Remastered Announced for PS5, Launches April 25 - News

/ 456 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Bend Studio have announced Days Gone Remastered for the PlayStation 5. It will launch on April 25.

The remaster features improved graphical fidelity, increased foliage draw distance, improved shadow and lighting quality, Tempest 3D Audio, VRR support and more. It will also have new content including a Permadeath mode, an enhanced Photo mode, a Speedrun mode, and a Horde Assault mode.

The PC version of the game will get the new content in the Broken Road DLC, which will be available on April 25 for $10.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the remaster below:

Built for the PS5

Days Gone Remastered is brought to new life by the PlayStation 5 console featuring improved graphical fidelity, increased foliage draw distance, improved shadow and lighting quality, Tempest 3D Audio, VRR support and more. Select your preferred playing experience between Quality mode for increased resolution or Performance mode for improved framerates. And with the added power of the PS5 Pro, Days Gone has truly never looked better on PlayStation!

DualSense controller support

Feel the intensity of Days Gone with its full use of the DualSense wireless controller’s haptic feedback and adaptive triggers. Ride across the Broken Road and feel the rumble of your bike’s engine or the wheels gripping the dirt roads in the palm of your hands. Lose yourself in the unique environment of the Pacific Northwest with weather haptics including rain and thunder. Get to grips with the distinct feel and resistance of various weapons from Deacon’s arsenal while fighting your way through hordes of Freakers.

New Accessibility features

Accessible play is important to us at Bend Studio. Days Gone Remastered gave us the opportunity to expand our suite of accessibility features, allowing even more players to enjoy our world. To highlight a few of these new settings, Days Gone Remastered includes High Contrast mode, Game Speed, UI Narration, Collectible Audio Cues, Controller Remapping, Field of View slider, and more.

Not only is Days Gone Remastered receiving PS5 enhancements, but we’re also throwing in new content to play!

Horde Assault – A survival arcade mode

Experience an all-new way to play Days Gone! Horde Assault offers fresh and unexpected gameplay designed to challenge your skills as you try to achieve a high score while surviving as long as possible against increased horde sizes and various other enemies, like vicious survivors and evolved Freakers. And yes, we said increased horde sizes. Good luck.

Travel across familiar regions found in the story including the Cascade, Belknap, Lost Lake, and Crater Lake. But be warned: This World Comes For You. Fight your way through a brutal, ever-changing landscape where enemies escalate in difficulty the longer you survive. Move up in level to earn in-mode rewards with never-before-playable characters, new patch cosmetics, and unique Injectors to greatly impact your gameplay experience. Stay tuned for more information on Horde Assault coming soon!

Permadeath mode

Do you have the skill – and nerve – to take on the ultimate challenge by attempting to finish the compelling story of Deacon St. John’s journey in one single playthrough without dying?

In a world where everything is out to kill you, your skills will be tested to the limit and mastery is required to conquer Permadeath mode. If you meet your unfortunate end, you must either return to the beginning of the game or the start of the second act and try your luck again – dependent on which setting you choose. Achieve this great feat and be rewarded with a special graphic recording your time it took to complete, unique stats like how many Freakers you killed during your playthrough, and more. Of course, you’ll receive a shiny new PlayStation Trophy as well.

Did we mention that yet? Days Gone Remastered will have a new Trophy pack for you to unlock, specifically for the new game modes! Go get ‘em trophy hunters.

Additional content

But wait, there’s more! We love our Days Gone community and wanted to provide a small gift that keeps on giving. At launch, Days Gone Remastered will get another game mode – Equip your nitrous and race against the clock in the all-new Speedrun mode; you’ll need to play through the story as quickly as possible. Be sure to share your best times with a special end game graphic to post on social media!

For all our virtual photographers out there, we are pleased to announce our Enhanced Photo Mode. That’s right, the Photo Mode you’ve come to love is getting an improvement. Take out your virtual camera once more with additions such as time-of-day setting, a three-point lighting system, and new logo options.We cannot wait to see what new shots you will come up with!

Pricing and pre-order bonuses

Days Gone Remastered lands on PlayStation 5 as a digital-only title on April 25, 2025! For players that have purchased Days Gone on PlayStation 4, you can upgrade to Days Gone Remastered including all new content and features for $10USD. For new players who do not own Days Gone, you can purchase Days Gone Remastered for $49.99USD.

For new and returning players, you can pre-order Days Gone Remastered starting tomorrow to receive eight new PSN Avatars featuring several of your favourite Days Gone characters at launch, along with five Early Unlocks to gain a slight advantage when you hit the Broken Road for the first time in the Story.

Available on PC

To our PC community, rest assured that all new content and features will be coming to Days Gone on Steam and the Epic Games Store day-and-date, April 25, 2025! For all owners of Days Gone on PC, you can purchase the Broken Road DLC for only $10USD to receive:

Horde Assault – A survival arcade mode

Permadeath mode

Speedrun mode

DualSense haptic feedback support

New Accessibility features

Enhanced Photo Mode

If you do not own Days Gone on PC, you must buy the full version of Days Gone to also purchase the Broken Road DLC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

More Articles