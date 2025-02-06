Sony Interactive Entertainment Integrates Subsidiary SN Systems - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced it is integrating wholly owned subsidiary SN Systems on April 1.

SN Systems is a developer of programming tools for game creators on PlayStation consoles and was acquired in 2005.

"The exceptionally talented team at SN Systems has been an integral part of Sony Interactive Entertainment by driving innovation in tools development, which has been central to our success across multiple PlayStation generations," said Sony Interactive Entertainment Platform Business Group CEO Hideaki Nishino.

"This next step in our partnership will strengthen our shared sense of unity. Together, we look forward to continuing to empower developers to create compelling gaming experiences for PlayStation players."

The integration of SN Systems will "drive further innovation and creativity for PlayStation products and services, while also enhancing operational efficiencies," according to Sony Interactive Entertainment.

