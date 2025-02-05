EcoGnomix Headed to PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, and Xbox One - News

Publisher Untold Tales and developer Irox Games announced the roguelite and city builder, EcoGnomix, is getting a release on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

The game is currently available for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam and GOG.

View the PlayStation and Xbox announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

A quirky combination of roguelite and city builder mixed into one! Sitting atop a vast network of mystical caves is your little gnome village. Send out your team of gnomes on roguelite runs to bring back resources so you can expand your tiny kingdom. As you grow your village, you’ll unlock new abilities, uncover new biomes, and take on bizarre creatures and extraordinary vegetation lurking underground.

Build Your Little Gnome Village

Above the caves is where you’ll build your thriving little gnome village. Unlock new buildings, upgrades and abilities, establish production chains for valuable resources, and build up a tiny economy to help your team of gnomes venture further on their adventures for riches.

Strategic Rogulite Runs

Every level needs you to think and play strategically. Pick from a variety of gnomes to deploy, each with their own specialty. Place them at the start of your turn and send them to work gathering resources and supplies while fighting off foes. At the end of your turn, reposition your entire team, add more gnomes if needed, and gather again! But be warned with each turn, the cave becomes more and more unstable and ravenous bats pick at your supplies. So decide when it’s time move on and choose your path down the caves. The deeper you go, the more supplies you’ll need.

A Different Team For Every Expedition

Every run lets you adapt, change, and upgrade your team at various points, making each expedition into the caves unique. Modify your team and playstyle to what you need out of the run, mixing it up when a change in tactics is required. Pick and swap from a variety of gnomes to get the job done, assign game-changing upgrades that combine in unexpected ways, and discover hidden special abilities for certain gnomes.

Progress In Every Run

Venture into the caves knowing each run gets you resources no matter how they end. The deeper you go, the more valuable resources you can gather but no matter the outcome, you won’t return empty-handed.

