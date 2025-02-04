Capcom Fighting Collection 2 Releases May 16 for Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

posted 4 hours ago

Capcom announced Capcom Fighting Collection 2 will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on May 16. Pre-orders are now open.

View the pre-order trailer below:

Read details on the collection below:

Combining hard-hitting classics like Capcom vs. SNK 2: Mark of the Millennium 2001 with fan favorite brawlers like Power Stone 2 in one knockout package, Capcom Fighting Collection 2 comes chock-full of new features including online play and quality-of-life updates across all eight games!

Capcom Fighting Collection 2 is a lights-out collection of fighting games and fun-filled classics hitting modern platforms for the first time, including:

Capcom vs. SNK: Millennium Fight 2000 Pro

Capcom vs. SNK 2: Mark of the Millennium 2001

Capcom Fighting Evolution

Street Fighter Alpha 3 UPPER

Project Justice

Power Stone

Power Stone 2

Plasma Sword: Nightmare of Bilstein

Face Off with Friends Online

Online play is available across all eight titles, featuring rollback netcode for a strong and stable online experience!

Hit the Training Bag

Training Mode is now available across all titles with tons of customizable options!

Expanded Language Support!

14 languages will be supported including English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, Japanese, French, Italian, German, Castilian Spanish, Russian, Polish, Korean, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, and Arabic!

A Museum’s Worth of Content

Explore art and music galleries with official art, concept art, design documents, and more never-before-seen content.

Customize Your Experience

Fine-tune specific features of your gameplay experience via EX Settings specialized to each game, various Display Filters, button customization, and more.

Need a Snack Break?

Mid-game saves have now been added!

Additional Updates

Various gameplay balance adjustments and quality of life improvements across all eight games.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

