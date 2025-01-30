N64's Ridge Racer 64 Added to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack - News

/ 215 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Nintendo announced the Nintendo 64 game - Ridge Racer 64 - have been added to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack.

View a trailer of the games below:

Read details on the games below:

Race into action with Ridge Racer 64!

It’s got all the fast-paced arcade action you’ve come to expect from the Ridge Racer name. Plus extra features you’ve never seen before! Race with up to four players simultaneously on the same screen. Compete on never-before-seen tracks and witness amazing special effects. You’ve never seen a Ridge Racer like this!

Features:

Up to four players can race simultaneously on the same screen-a first for the Ridge Racer series!

Ridge Racer series! Incredible special effects, such as skid marks, smoking tires, working headlights. lens flares and more!

Choose from 25 cars and race on nine different courses, including four never-before-seen tracks!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

More Articles