Dr Disrespect's Co-Founded Studio Midnight Society is Shutting Down - News

/ 270 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Developer Midnight Society, the studio co-founded by streamer Guy 'Dr Disrespect' Beahm, announced it is shutting down.

"Today we are announcing Midnight Society will be closing its doors after three incredible years, with an amazing team of over 55 developers contributing to our new IP DEADROP," reads a statement from the developer.

"We are actively seeking other game studios that would be interested in offering employment opportunities to our talented team members.

"If you know anyone who's hiring please forward this message to them or DM us for direct intros.

"We express our sincere gratitude to each and every one of our community members and deeply sorry we were unable to reach our ultimate goal."

Midnight Society was developing an extraction shooter called DEADROP. There were plans to incorporate NFTs.

The studio and Dr Disrespect parted ways last year following controversy with the streamer. There were allegations he sent sexually explicit messages to a minor in 2017 and was planning to meet up with the minor at Twitchcon.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

More Articles