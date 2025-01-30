By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Video Game History Foundation Digital Library is Now Available in Early Access

by William D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 380 Views

The Video Game History Foundation (VGHF) has launched its digital library in Early Access on its website.

The library has over 30,000 curated files from its physical collection with plans to add "lots more." There are also over 1,500 out-of-print magazines, which are text searchable.

People will be able to search for games, authors, publishers, and more.

Here is the list of what is currently available:

