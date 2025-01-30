Video Game History Foundation Digital Library is Now Available in Early Access - News

The Video Game History Foundation (VGHF) has launched its digital library in Early Access on its website.

The library has over 30,000 curated files from its physical collection with plans to add "lots more." There are also over 1,500 out-of-print magazines, which are text searchable.

People will be able to search for games, authors, publishers, and more.

Here is the list of what is currently available:

Never-before-seen game development materials.

Artwork, press kits, and promotional materials from iconic video games.

Over 1500 full-text searchable out-of-print video game magazines—including game industry trade magazines rarely available to the public.

The first 100 CDs from the art and press release archives of GamePro magazine, reformatted to view in your browser.

the art and press release archives of GamePro magazine, reformatted to view in your browser. Guidebooks and ephemera from video game events, including searchable directories and maps from the first 12 years of the Electronic Entertainment Expo.

An extensive international collection of FromSoftware promotional materials, collected by citizen archivist Kris Urquhart, with a blessing from FromSoftware to donate them to our library!

And much more!

