Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PC Specs Revealed

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developers Insomniac Games and Nixxes Software have released the features trailer for the PC version of Marvel's Spider-Man 2, as well as releasing the PC specifications.

The PC version of the game supports NVIDIA DLSS 3, AMD FSR 3.1 upscaling and frame generation, and Intel XeSS upscaling.

The previously announced pre-order bonuses will be available to all players as PC Purchase Perks. This includes the Arachknight Suit early unlock for Peter with three color variants, Shadow-Spider Suit early unlock for Miles with three color variants, Web Grabber gadget early unlock, and +3 Skill Points.

A Standard Edition and Digital Deluxe Edition will be available. Players who own the Standard Edition will be able to upgrade to the content available in the Digital Deluxe Edition, which includes 10 unique suits for Peter and Miles (Five each), additional Photo Mode items, and +2 Sill Points.

"NVIDIA DLSS Ray Reconstruction aims to achieve more detailed raytracing features by combining two separate temporal processes in a frame: denoising of the raytracing features and upscaling of the entire frame," said Nixxes Graphics Programmer Menno Bil. "By combining these steps, ray reconstruction keeps more useful information over multiple frames to add small details in raytracing effects that can otherwise be lost.



"In Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 on PC with ray reconstruction enabled, we see more detailed ray-traced reflections and better-defined ray-traced shadows, especially when viewing raytracing effects at steep angles. We also see improvements in the ray-traced interiors and less ghosting and noise in the ray-traced ambient occlusion.



"We’ve included two models of NVIDIA’s Ray Reconstruction, the original model introduced in DLSS 3.5, and a newly improved model designed for RTX 40 series GPUs and newer. This new model results in an overall more temporally stable image, further improving the visual quality of raytracing."

View the features trailer below:

Read the PC specifications below:

Minimum Recommended High High Ray Tracing Very High Ray Tracing Ultimate Ray Tracing Avg. Performance 720P @ 30 FPS 1080P @ 60 FPS 1440P @ 60 FPS 1440p @ 60 FPS 1440p @ 60 FPS 4K @ 60 FPS Graphics Presets Very Low Medium High High

Ray Tracing High High

Ray Tracing Very High Very High

Ray Tracing Ultimate GPU NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650

AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060

AMD Radeon RX 5700 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070

AMD Radeon RX 6800 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 CPU Intel Core i3-8100

AMD Ryzen 3 3100 Intel Core i5-8400

AMD Ryzen 5 3600 Intel Core i5-11400

AMD Ryzen 5 5600 Intel Core i5-11600K

AMD Ryzen 5 5600X Intel Core i7-12700K

AMD Ryzen 9 5900X Intel Core i9-12900K

AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D RAM 16 GB 16 GB 16 GB 16 GB 16 GB 32 GB OS Windows 10/11 64-bit

(version 1909 or higher) Windows 10/11 64-bit

(version 1909 or higher) Windows 10/11 64-bit

(version 1909 or higher) Windows 10/11 64-bit

(version 1909 or higher) Windows 10/11 64-bit

(version 1909 or higher) Windows 10/11 64-bit

(version 1909 or higher) SSD Storage 140 GB 140 GB 140 GB 140 GB 140 GB 140 GB

Read details on the game below:

Spider-Sense tingling…

Mask-up for more thrilling web-slinging heroics as Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 swings onto PC.

Developed by Insomniac Games in collaboration with Marvel, and optimized for PC by Nixxes Software.

A city under siege!

Spider-Men Peter Parker and Miles Morales face the ultimate test of strength inside and outside the mask as they fight to save the city, each other and the ones they love, from the monstrous Venom and the dangerous new symbiote threat.

Traverse an expanded Marvel’s New York

Explore a larger Marvel’s New York than ever before, featuring two new boroughs – Brooklyn and Queens – as well as locations like Coney Island, and more.

Swing, jump, and utilize the new Web Wings to travel across the city, switching between Peter Parker and Miles Morales in open world exploration to experience different stories and epic new powers.

Experience two playable Spider-Men

Wield Peter’s new symbiote abilities and Miles’ explosive bio-electric venom powers, and discover upgradeable, high-tech equipment that enhances the combat experience for extensive gameplay depth and variety.

Battle iconic Marvel Super Villains

Fight against a variety of new and iconic villains, including an original take on the monstrous Venom, the ruthless Kraven the Hunter, the volatile Lizard, and many more!

A more accessible Spider-Man experience

Support for a range of accessibility features strives to create a Marvel’s Spider-Man experience without barriers, that can be enjoyed by more players of different abilities.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will launch for PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on January 30, 2025. It first released for the PlayStation 5 in October 2023.

