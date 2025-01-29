Dino Crisis and Dino Crisis 2 Out Now on PC via GOG - News

Capcom and GOG have announced Dino Crisis and Dino Crisis 2 are now available on PC via GOG for $9.99 each. A bundle containing both games is also available for $16.99.

Dino Crisis

Story

Three years ago. A scientist died in an accident during an experiment. His research was on “Third Energy,” a completely clean energy source. The accident occurred just as government funding had been cut off because the project was deemed unfeasible. To the public, it was nothing more than an insignificant piece of information. Until now.



An agent dispatched to a small country in the South Seas to investigate a top-secret military project brought back surprising information. At a military research facility in the Republic of Borginia, a scientist who was supposed to have died three years ago in our country has resumed his research activities in the field of Third Energy. Regina, a member of the government's spy team, was tasked with retrieving the doctor.



She heads to the isolated island of Ibis, where the military facility is located. The dark elite are trained for every conceivable challenge. For them, it is just another “job” as usual…

Features:

Full compatibility with Windows 10 and Windows 11

All 6 localizations of the game included (English, German, French, Italian, Spanish, and Japanese)

Original, Arrange, and Operation Wipe Out modes included

Improved DirectX game renderer

New rendering options (Windowed Mode, Vertical Synchronization Control, Gamma Correction, Integer Scaling, Anti-Aliasing, and more)

Increased rendering resolution to ~4K (1920p) and color depth to 32-bit.

Improved geometry calculation, more stable transformation and texturing.

Improved alpha transparency

Improved game registry settings

Issue-free animation, video, and music playback

Issue-free saving (the game no longer corrupts save files after leaving dropped weapons)

Full support for modern controllers (Sony DualSense, Sony DualShock4, Microsoft Xbox Series, Microsoft Xbox One, Microsoft Xbox 360, Nintendo Switch, Logitech F series and many more) with optimal button binding regardless of the hardware, hotplugging and wireless mode

Dino Crisis 2

Story

A year has passed since the operation to retrieve Dr. Kirk.



Third Energy, both a source of "ultimate clean energy" and a potential "ultimate weapon," has proven to be dangerously unpredictable. The government, having taken control of the project from Dr. Kirk, continued its development. Then, the “accident” happened once again.



The research city of Edward City was completely destroyed in an explosion from the Third Energy reactor—an event far more catastrophic than the previous accident. In response, the government launched a rescue mission to retrieve the research data and any remaining personnel.



To reach Edward City, believed to have been displaced in time by the reactor’s explosion, the government deployed an experimental, untested “time gate” device to send a rescue team back in time. No one could foresee the consequences of this mission—except one person: Regina…

Features:

Full compatibility with Windows 10 and Windows 11

All 2 localizations of the game included (English, Japanese)

Easy difficulty, Dino Colosseum and Dino Duel included

Improved DirectX game renderer

New rendering options (Windowed Mode, Vertical Synchronization Control, Gamma Correction, Integer Scaling, Anti-Aliasing and more)

Improved music playback and volume scaling

Improved item rendering and fogging

Improved cartridge boxes alignment

Issue-free video playback, task switching and game exit

Full support for modern controllers (Sony DualSense, Sony DualShock4, Microsoft Xbox Series, Microsoft Xbox One, Microsoft Xbox 360, Nintendo Switch, Logitech F series and many more) with optimal button binding regardless of the hardware and wireless mode

