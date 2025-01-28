MLB The Show 25 Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Switch - News

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer San Diego Studio have announced MLB The Show 25 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch. It will launch on March 18, while Early Access will start on March 14 for those who purchase the Digital Deluxe Edition.

The game will not be available on subscription services in 2025.

Read details on the game via PlayStation Blog below:

In 2025, MLB The Show is celebrating its monumental 20th anniversary, a milestone that honors two decades of baseball history, innovation, and unforgettable memories for baseball fans around the world. To mark this special occasion for San Diego Studio and PlayStation Studios, MLB The Show 25 proudly features not one, nor two, but three cover athletes for the first time ever — Paul Skenes, Elly De La Cruz, and Gunnar Henderson. These rising stars join a rich history of legendary cover athletes, symbolizing the future of baseball as we celebrate 20 incredible years of the franchise.

Paul Skenes’ journey began in high school and continued through college, where he cemented his status as one of the most talented young pitchers in baseball by winning a national championship before being selected as the No. 1 overall pick by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 2023 MLB Draft. The following season, Skenes made his MLB debut and became the first player in MLB history to start the All-Star Game just one year after being drafted. He capped off an incredible 2024 season by earning National League Rookie of the Year honors and being named to the All-MLB First Team. His story and skillset align perfectly with Road to the Show, where you can chart your own path to greatness.

Elly De La Cruz’s meteoric rise from the minors to the majors perfectly captures the excitement of working up to a big league debut and becoming a star. Since making his Major League debut in 2023 with the Cincinnati Reds, Elly has consistently proven to be one of the most electrifying players on the field. He became one of the youngest players in MLB history to hit for the cycle and is renowned for his blazing speed on the bases and his cannon-like arm, further cementing his status as one of the league’s most promising talents. The 2024 All-Star showcases an impressive five-tool skillset and a dynamic switch-hitting approach — exactly what MLB The Show fans dream of when developing or acquiring their starting shortstop in Franchise mode.

Rounding out this triple play of talent is the 2023 American League Rookie of the Year, Gunnar Henderson. Selected 42nd overall in the 2019 MLB Draft, Gunnar quickly ascended through the Orioles’ farm system, making his MLB debut late in the 2022 season. Heading into 2023, he was named the #1 prospect on MLB’s Top 100 list. In his first full season in the majors, Gunnar became a cornerstone of the Orioles’ young core, helping lead the team to its first postseason appearance in seven years. His outstanding performance earned him AL Rookie of the Year honors and a Silver Slugger Award. Gunnar’s star continued to rise in 2024, as he was selected to start in the MLB All-Star Game and compete in the Home Run Derby. His MLB journey resonates deeply with MLB The Show fans who strive to dominate head-to-head competition in their pursuit of greatness on the diamond.

Sign up for The Scouting Report

For all the fans, make sure to sign up for the MLB The Show Scouting Report to stay updated on all the latest features, updates, and legends coming to MLB The Show 25, while unlocking amazing rewards along the way. Starting in April 2025, subscribers will receive a unique pack every month through December 2025*, packed with incredible in-game rewards. Plus, the Golden Ticket Sweepstakes will return in 2025, with winners selected every month for amazing prizes like Packs, Stubs, clothing, autographed items from Elly De La Cruz, Gunnar Henderson, and Paul Skenes, along with even more surprises we can’t wait to reveal. Don’t miss out—sign up today on theshow.com!

While you’re there, don’t forget to also set up your MLB The Show account and prepare for Opening Day. MLB The Show 25 allows you to easily move from platform to platform and keep access to your entire inventory of cards**. Head over to https://account.theshow.com/ and create your MLB The Show Account. After creating your MLB The Show account, log in with your platform account and link it to your MLB The Show account. You are all set.

