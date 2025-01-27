Rise of the Ronin Headed to PC on March 11 - News

/ 358 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Publisher Koei Tecmo and developer Team Ninja have announced the open-world action RPG, Rise of the Ronin, will launch for PC via Steam on March 11 for $49.99.

The game first released for the PlayStation 5 in March 2024.

Those who purchase the PC version of Rise of the Ronin by April 2 will get the following content, which was available to those who pre-ordered the PS5 version:

Four combat styles: Hayabusa-ryu for Katana Hayabusa-ryu for Naginata Nioh-ryu for Katana Aisu Kage-ryu for Katana

Iga Ninja’s Katana

Iga Ninja Armor Set (a four-piece set)

View the Steam announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

An open-world RPG set in the Bakumatsu period, where players take on the role of a ronin forging their own destiny. The game features multiple possible endings, allowing players to choose which faction to support—such as the anti-shogunate faction, pro-shogunate faction, or Western forces—which significantly alters the story’s outcome.

The game will support various PC features, including ultra-wide monitor compatibility, and include enhancements such as 8K resolution, 120fps, 3D audio, and customizable keyboard and mouse settings, enriching the gaming experience.

Story

Japan, 1863. After three centuries of the Tokugawa Shogunate’s reign, the Black Ships of the West descend upon the nation’s borders and the country falls into a state of turmoil. Amidst the chaos of war, disease, and political unrest, a nameless warrior forges their own path, holding the very fate of Japan in their hands.

New Features Exclusive to the PC Version

8K resolution support.

DirectX 12 Ultimate support.

Ultra-wide and super ultra-wide monitor compatibility.

120 frames per second support.

Ray tracing support.

3D audio support.

Customizable keyboard and mouse controls.

AMD Fidelity FX Super Resolution support.

NVIDIA DLSS and Reflex support.

UI menu with mouse clickability.

Intel XeSS graphics technology support.

Shape Your Own Story

As a nameless warrior—a ronin—your destiny evolves based on the choices you make. You will encounter historical figures and factions with various ideologies, such as the anti-shogunate faction leader Ryoma Sakamoto and the shogunate-affiliated organization Shinsengumi led by Isami Kondo, allowing you to experience the tumultuous Bakumatsu period. You will face significant decisions, such as whether to assassinate or protect key figures like Naosuke Ii, and craft your own history through a multi-ending system.

Customize Your Weapons and Combat Styles

You can choose from various melee weapons like katana, spear, and odachi, each with multiple combat styles. By freely combining these based on enemies’ weapons and your own combat style, you can enjoy a wide range of tactics. There are also ranged weapons like guns and bows, which you must use strategically according to the situation.

Explore Beautiful Cities in an Open World

In the mixed cultural landscape of Edo, Yokohama, and Kyoto during the Bakumatsu period, you can explore stunning scenery with seasonal changes like cherry blossoms and autumn leaves. You can use a grappling rope to climb onto rooftops and the glider Avicula to glide through the air. Additionally, you can capture your favorite views using Photo Mode.

Customize Your Character

From their facial features, hair, and makeup to their body shape and voice, the protagonist—your Veiled Edge—is yours to create. As you progress through the story, you’ll acquire new clothing and gear to customize their appearance further.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

More Articles