JDM: Japanese Drift Master Releases March 26 for PC

Developer Gaming Factory announced the open-world racing game, JDM: Japanese Drift Master, will launch for PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG on March 26.

JDM: Japanese Drift Master takes the players to an open-world, fictional Japanese prefecture—Guntama. It spans over 250 km in main roads and features the most famous tourist landmarks, as well as legendary car enthusiast spots, mixed together to create one cohesive and stunning world. From the recreation of the Himeji Castle to our Guntama’s own Daikoku parking area, whether you’re a racing fan or just want to drive through Japanese roads—you’ll always find something exciting to do!

You will follow the story of Touma, a Polish driver who dreams of making a name for himself on the local street racing scene. With some help from his Japanese friends, he dives deep into the competition but quickly learns that fierce rivals are standing in his way. Will he manage to reach the top? Drama, action, and even love await the players. The story in JDM: Japanese Drift Master is told through in-game events and a manga (Japanese comic book), meticulously drawn by our internal art team. Each time the player takes part in an event, pages of the comic book will lead them in or build up the narrative for what’s next to come.

There can’t be a racing game, without beautiful and fast cars! The players will find fully licensed Nissan, Mazda, Subaru cars at their disposal and we’re not done with our announcements yet! Stay tuned for more information in the future.

Each car can be upgraded, both mechanically and visually. From installing a new ECU to adding that over-the-top bōsōzoku exhaust—it’s all in the game! Tuning a car is simple and clear and if the players really want to push their cars to the limit, the most advanced parts will unlock fine tuning—every single car in the game can be adjusted to be a grip or drift beast or an all ‘rounder if that’s the desired preference.

JDM: Japanese Drift Master is a simcade racer, with a solid simulation backbone and arcade layers added on top for a fun and enjoyable experience. Expect each car to behave differently on the street, to feel the weight of it when going into a corner or trying to break at a high speed. Driving physics were very important for us from the beginning and we believe we found a perfect balance between fun and challenge coming from driving a car in real life.

We also have good news for sim racers and car enthusiasts—we’re constantly adding presets for driving wheels and the plethora of sim driving hardware available on the market to the game. We’re also building a robust key binding feature, where you will be able to set-up basically anything you have hooked up to your PC, for any hardware that we just didn’t have the man-capacity to create a plug and play preset to. It will be available at player’s disposal on the day of the game’s launch. If you’re a controller or a keyboard player, don’t fret, the game will be as enjoyable on them as playing on a steering wheel!

