Lost Records: Bloom & Rage Tape 2 Delayed to April 15 - News

/ 168 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Developer DON'T NOD announced Tape 2 for Lost Records: Bloom & Rage has been delayed from March 18 to April 15. Tape 1 has not been delayed and will still launch on February 28.

Tape 2 was delayed "to allow for additional optimization and to give the team the necessary time to refine the experience for players and enhance the storytelling for a truly immersive continuation of the journey," according to DON'T NOD.

Lost Records: Bloom & Rage will release for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam for $39.99 / £35.89 / €39.99. The price includes Tape 1 and Tape 2.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

