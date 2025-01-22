Store Listing Claims New 3D Mario and a Legend of Zelda Remake to Release in 2025 - News

A store listing on Newegg for a $50 Nintendo eShop gift card has claimed a new 3D Mario and a Legend of Zelda remake or remaster will release in 2025.

The description on the store listing states, "2025 Games: Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, New 3D Mario, New Mario Kart, A Legend of Zelda Remake/Remaster, Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition, Pokemon Legends: Z-A."

The first-look trailer for the Nintendo Switch 2 did confirm a new Mario Kart game is in development for the upcoming console. A new 3D Mario and a Legend of Zelda remake or remaster have been rumored, but have not been announced.

The Nintendo Switch 2 will launch in 2025 and the Nintendo Direct: Nintendo Switch 2 will take place on Wednesday, April 2.

Thanks, InsiderGaming.

