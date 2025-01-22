Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land Gets Overview Trailer - News

Publisher Koei Tecmo and developer Gust have released the overview trailer for Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land.

In the latest entry of the Atelier franchise, players can freely explore the Aladiss continent by discovering ruins, uncovering hidden treasures, and encountering brand-new characters. A newly unveiled overview trailer gives fans a deeper look at the game system, while a brand-new key visual by Benitama has also been released to the public to help celebrate the upcoming game.

Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land follows the adventures of Yumia Liessfeldt and her companions as they set off on a journey to unravel the mysteries behind the cataclysm that destroyed the once great continent of Aladiss, resulting in alchemy becoming taboo. In her quest, Yumia will be assisted by Flammi, a flying, self-confident traveling companion who once belonged to her mother. Yumia will also encounter many different characters throughout her travels including Licht, a highly skilled informant; Wilma, an anthropologist with a passion for the culture of Aladiss; Erhard, the leader of the Research Team; and the Alber, a small and friendly tribe who live in various parts of the world.

Throughout Yumia’s adventures, players will explore dungeons and ruins in search of hidden treasures including memory vials – remnants of the past that will allow them to consult certain information on the field such as the location of relic treasure around them. Memory vials can also be dismantled to obtain rare materials which are useful for synthesis.

By using the treasure trove keys found during their journey, players will be able to access precious treasures. They can find trait crystals, which can be used on items or equipment to improve performance from treasure chests. As they venture into Aladiss, fans will also find mana geysers which will release particles needed to unlock new synthesis recipes.

In Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land, exploration will not be without its dangers, however, as players will sometimes have to venture into manabound areas where highly dense mana lies stagnant. Entering these areas will gradually deplete players’ energy, making it impossible to run while also reducing abilities in battle. Players will be able to restore their health by finding Alstahlia Flowers, while discovering and restoring landmarks will clear the area and improve ease of exploration.

While progressing through the story, players will receive exclusive quests from their travelling companions, but will also be able to gain rewards by completing normal quests. Discovering and unlocking landmarks and Shrines of Prayers during exploration will grant them with location quests.

Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on March 21.

