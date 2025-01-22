Party Animals Releases January 23 for PS5 - News

Publisher Source Technology and developer Recreate Games announced the physics-based party game, Party Animals, will launch for the PlayStation 5 on January 23.

The game is currently available on the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass.

Party Animals brings together a range of adorable animals from puppies and kittens to bunnies and duckies in the cutest cooperative brawler you’ve ever seen! Physics-based multiplayer hilarity ensues as these calamitous critters wrestle, punch, throw and tussle their way through a variety of task-oriented or competitive games in online or offline modes.

Party Animals‘ unique physics engine, developed in-house by Recreate Games, features completely physics-driven character movements, leading to seemingly haphazard, floppy encounters that are both unpredictable and hilarious. Will your punch land in that sweet spot and send your foe flying off the stage, or will it knock your own character completely off balance? Get tangled up in a rumble with your friends and frenemies, and all you can do is hope for the best!

Featuring a variety of game modes in local and online multiplayer, including free-for-all skirmishes and objective-based gameplay, Party Animals journeys through an eclectic mix of environments where anything can happen – such as all-out lollipop warfare between a cute dinosaur and a fluffy shark!

