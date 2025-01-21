Ninja Five-O Releases February 25 for PS5, PS4, Switch, and PC - News

Konami announced Ninja Five-O will launch for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam on February 25 for $24.99.

The game first released for the Game Boy Advance in April 2003.

Ninja Five-O entrenches you into the epic and ruthless voyage of Joe Osugi, who is a detective and players become the Ninja Five-O. Utilize a wide variety of masterful ninja skills to uphold justice by solving treacherous crimes such as bank heists and hijackings. Use unique Ninjutsu moves to protect the city of Zipangu and take down the evil Mad Mask bosses.

Features:

Ninjutsu—a variety of attack modes.

Time Trial mode—already cleared stages can be replayed in this timed mode. Each stage will have a time target, where the objective is to clear the stage before the allotted time is up.

Progression saves / loads at any time.

Rewind the game for a short time to help get through tough stages.

