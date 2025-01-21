Analyst: Tariffs Could Increase Game Prices and Decrease Number of Physical Games in the US - News

Executive Director & Video Game Industry Analyst at Circana Mat Piscatella has suggested the proposed tariff on imports from Mexico to the US could lead to increase game prices and a decrease in the number of physical games sold in the US.

"With 25% tariffs on imports from Mexico on the way, I can see a sharp downtick in the number of disc-based games that get released physically in the US, as much of that production infrastructure is in Mexico," said Piscatella. "If they do get made, I expect higher prices both [physical and digital].

"I would, were this to happen, anticipate digital MSRPs to increase to remain at price parity with physical, but who knows. In any case, none of this is good for the physical video game market."

He added that "with significant investment" it would be possible to move production to the US. However, "annual US physical video game software spending is now half what it was in 2021 and declining rapidly. And this also wouldn't help when it comes to costs."

